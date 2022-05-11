ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,828 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

NYSE HL opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

