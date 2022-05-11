ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $608,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,444,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KD opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

