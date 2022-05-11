ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 11,407 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNTV opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

