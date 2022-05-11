ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,526 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,459.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 193,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185,685 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 52,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.