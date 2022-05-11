ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,811 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,526,243.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRAA opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

