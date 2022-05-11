ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

