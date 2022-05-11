ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,087 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.