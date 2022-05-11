ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.49. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

