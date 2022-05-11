ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of KAI opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.00. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

