ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IART stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

