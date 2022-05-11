ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medifast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Medifast by 41.2% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 24.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE MED opened at $176.11 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.44 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.15.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

