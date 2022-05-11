ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,062 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLO opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

