ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 566.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FUT opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

