PROSHARES RAFI LONG/SHORT (NYSEARCA:RALS) Stock Holdings Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in PROSHARES RAFI LONG/SHORT (NYSEARCA:RALS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,079 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 15.79% of PROSHARES RAFI LONG/SHORT worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of PROSHARES RAFI LONG/SHORT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

PROSHARES RAFI LONG/SHORT stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. PROSHARES RAFI LONG/SHORT has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

