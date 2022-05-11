ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 460,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 78,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

