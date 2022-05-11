Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $317.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 317 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 320.60 ($3.95), with a volume of 1219130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.70 ($4.03).

RMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 702 ($8.65) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 620.82 ($7.65).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

