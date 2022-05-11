Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Sally Beauty worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of SBH opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

