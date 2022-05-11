Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 90,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 202,795 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SGMO opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

