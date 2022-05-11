Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Sanmina worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $44.26.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

