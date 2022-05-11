Savant Capital LLC Has $55.25 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.60.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

