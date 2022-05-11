Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Semtech worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at $697,393.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $3,340,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

