SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,367 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

