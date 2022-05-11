SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 72,094 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,094 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

