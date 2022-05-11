SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

KYMR opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

