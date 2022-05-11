Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $11,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

SLGN opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.22%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $1,248,685. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

