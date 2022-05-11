Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
