State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 423 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

