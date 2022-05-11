State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 607 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 1,107,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $593,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,383,624 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inari Medical stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,881.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

