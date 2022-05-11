State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 764 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,942,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,281 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

