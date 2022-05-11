State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 57,721 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800.

DOUG stock opened at 5.49 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.38 and a 1-year high of 12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.91.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOUG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Elliman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

