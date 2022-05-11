State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,528 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Univest Financial worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $743.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Univest Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.