State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Varex Imaging worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,154 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 903,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,462,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $810.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

