State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $957.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

