State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $6,256,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Materion by 499.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 24.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 1,206.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

