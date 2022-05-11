State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

