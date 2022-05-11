State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of IDT worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 130,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 42.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

IDT opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.23. IDT Co. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $67.30.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

