State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.79. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

