State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 596,012 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,332,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,539 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 402,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

