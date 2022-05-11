State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Model N worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $818.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

