State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $575,000 Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,956 shares of company stock worth $1,633,835 in the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGPI stock opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

