State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $594,000 Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Domo were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Domo by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Domo by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

