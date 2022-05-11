State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $611,000 Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Conduent worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Conduent by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,396,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 397,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.66. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

