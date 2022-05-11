State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $614,000 Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

AZZ stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.31. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

