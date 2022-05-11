State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,935,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 336,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 107,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,285,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

