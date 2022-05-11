State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $696,000 Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 105.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $96,743,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,595,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 805,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPCH stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

