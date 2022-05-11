State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $697,000 Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BigCommerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,505 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.