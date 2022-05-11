State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $704,000 Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 36.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 284,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 76,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,381,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

