State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,796 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Iteris worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

ITI opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

