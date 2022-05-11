State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $732,000 Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

