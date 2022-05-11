State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $748,000 Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Northwest Natural worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

